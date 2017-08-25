CONFIRMED: Russia to remain in Syria until terrorism completely eliminated

The Head of Russian forces in Syria, Colonel General Sergei Surovikin has confirmed Russia’s full commitment to fulfilling its anti-terrorist mission in Syria while speaking at the Army-2017 Forum near Moscow.

Surovikin stated,

“The operation to destroy the militants of the ISIS and Jabhat Nusra terrorist groups in Syria will continue until their complete elimination”.

Surovikin further praised the efforts of Syria, Russian and the partners of the Astana Peace Group for creating de-escolation zones in the country which have largely been effective at reducing violence.

Surovikin said

“The number of violations of the regime of the cessation of hostilities has decreased from 20-30 in a day to 2-3 due to the deployment of the Russian military police division”.

Surovikin went on to praise the work of Syria and Russia for recent campaigns which have cleared out the remaining pockets of terrorists in central regions of the country, primarily in Homs and Hama.

He said of this,

“The operation to defeat the encircled militant group near the town of Uqayribat is entering its final stage. Despite heavy losses, the gang formations are attempting to keep this strategically important transport hub”.

Such efforts have allowed Syria to regain control of its oil fields north of the ancient city of Palmyra.

With central Syria almost fully liberated, Russian and Syrian forces will be increasingly concentrating on remaining pockets of terrorists in Deir ez-Zor.

