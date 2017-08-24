7 civilians dead in recent US airstrike on Deir ez-Zor

MOSCOW (Sputnik) – The US-led coalition’s airstrikes on the Syrian eastern province of Deir Ez-Zor have claimed lives of seven civilians, including children and women, Syrian media reported Thursday.

The Sana news agency reported citing local sources that the airstrikes targeted residential areas in the province’s town of Mayadin.

According to the media outlet, the death toll could increase, as there is a number of injured people under the rubble.

The US-led coalition of more than 60 members is conducting airstrikes, ground-based and rocket-propelled artillery fire against the Islamic State in Syria and Iraq. The strikes in Iraq are conducted in support of the Iraqi government, but those in Syria are not authorized by the government of President Bashar Assad or the UN Security Council.