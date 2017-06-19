Latest, News, Video

Iranian ballistic missiles hit their terrorist targets in Syria (VIDEO)

Adam Garrie
Iran sent a clear message not only to ISIS but to the US and Israel.

Yesterday, Iran’s Revolutionary Guards launched a ballistic missile attack on terrorist targets in Syria’s Deir ez-Zor Governorate.

The attack on ISIS targets is of course legal as Iran is a member of the Syrian led anti-terrorist coalition which includes Russia. The attack also came as the Iranian and Chinese navies were conducting joint military drills in the Persian Gulf.

Iran clearly wanted to send a strong message that US, Israel and Saudi intimidation would not deter Iran from exercising its legal right to self-defence along with its regional allies.

Iran’s Perss TV has released this amateur video from Syria showing the moment Iranian missiles hit their targets.

 

Adam Garrie
