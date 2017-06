This is the second such attack in London within a two week period.

In the late hours of Sunday evening, a terrorist in a large white van rammed into pedestrians on a pavement outside of a mosque in North London.

This is the second ramming style van attack in the UK capital in a two week period.

Both targets were apparently calculated to inflict maximum damage.

One person is reportedly dead with 10 injured.

The suspect who has not been named can be clearly seen being arrested after the attack in the following video: