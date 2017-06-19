RUSSIAN FOREIGN MINISTRY: US attack is “help for the terrorists”

These were even stronger words than those which earlier came from Sergey Lavrov.

Russia’s Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov has condemned the US downing of a Syrian jet in Syria using even stronger language than Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov.

Lavrov stated that the US must coodinate its campaign in Syria with Russia and others while calling on the United States to respect Syrian sovereignty.

READ MORE: Russian Foreign Minister Lavrov calls on US to “respect Syrian sovereignty”

Now, Ryabkov has stated of the US attack,

“What is it then, if not an act of aggression, an act directly in breach of international law”.

He continued,