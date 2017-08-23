US targets civilians in Syria (VIDEO)

RT has interviewed families who have escaped the ISIS stronghold of Raqqa in Syria where civilians stated that the US and its allies directly and seemingly deliberately targeted known civilian areas.

According to a former resident of Raqqa,

“We were directly targeted by the coalition after their reconnaissance craft filmed us, it was at a low altitude. It was very clear that there were no insurgents in that area, there were kids playing in the streets and we were bringing water from a water tap, sipping drops. We were filmed, then directly targeted after hours. Our house and the civilian houses around us were directly targeted.”.

Another eyewitness told RT about America’s use of the chemical weapon white phosphorous in Syria. He said,

“It has been said that the coalition used white phosphorus in the Faros neighborhood of Raqqa. It was the aircraft. Who else would do that? It should be the aircraft. It targeted a civilian neighborhood and the close-by areas”.

The US has frequently hit civilian targets in Raqqa. One of the primary reasons for this is that the US refuses to cooperate with Syria and others with on the ground intelligence and knowledge of the region. The American presence in Syria is fully illegally according to international law. America forces have not been welcomed to Syria by the government nor has the United Nations authorised America’s actions.

By contrast, Russia and Iran are operating legally with the full support of the government in Damascus. This has allowed Russian and Iranian forces to collaborate and share intelligence, thus avoided the level of civilian casualties that has plagued the illegal US operation.

Now watch RT’s exclusive report on US war crimes in Syria.