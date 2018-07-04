Another one bites the dust: Ecuador now US vassal state

In recent years Ecuador has resisted American imperialism in Latin America, even ousting the US military presence within their borders.

Former Vice President under the previous left leaning presidential administration, Moreno was largely expected to continue Correa’s policies, but is now thawing relations with Washington and pledging support and cooperation with the Americans in fighting drugs and organized crime.

Other Latin American nations who have followed that course have ended up a virtual war zone between the powerful drug cartels and the common population, and Ecuador’s willingness to join that illustrious club are being well received by the Trump administration.

telesur reports:

The United States sees Ecuador as an ally in Latin America and is willing to strengthen bilateral ties, U.S. ambassador in Ecuador, Todd Chapman, conveyed. The United States now sees Ecuador as one of its allies in Latin America and is willing to strengthen their bilateral ties, as Vice-president Mike Pence’s visit showed, stated by U.S. Ambassador in Ecuador, Todd Chapman during a press conference in the coastal city of Guayaquil. “Ecuador is our ally in the Americas, it is a long-time friend, we can now express that with more frankness and more substance; (…) We are recovering the time we lost, that’s important,” Chapman stressed. Ties between the Ecuadorean Government of Lenin Moreno and the U.S. Government have been strengthening over the past months. In late April, both countries signed a cooperation agreement to fight transnational organized crime and drug trafficking. Pence’s visit to Ecuador was met with warnings from several local social organizations and movements. Among the groups, was the Center for Economic and Social Rights (CDES) in Ecuador warned that the visit “seeks to align the country to U.S. influence: that turns Ecuador into a territory of war, sign an aggressive free trade agreement, eliminate ‘irritating’ subjects like the Texaco (Chevron) case, and dismantle sovereign regional integration.” During the U.S. vice-president’s visit to Ecuador, he declared that “the United States and Ecuador ties will be strengthened.” Pence said the progress between the relationship of the two nations segued into a U.S. “cooperation” of US$1.5 million “to fight corruption and strengthen civil society,” and US$3.5 million to fight drug-trafficking. For several analysts, this new arrangement will drag Ecuador into the war on drugs, that has plunged several regional countries into social crises.

In Latin America, the boogeyman is organized crime or drug cartels. In the Middle East, it’s terrorists. In Eastern Europe it’s corruption.

Whenever the US is involved in ‘helping’ countries in these regions with their perceived problems, the problems seem to only exacerbate and seem to go on eternally, with rising poverty, addiction, violence and death tolls.

These so-called wars never end, despite large rounds of US funding and arms support and training to eliminate them.

In Syria, the US arms, trains, and funds groups for the purpose of overthrowing a government which the US deems as oppressive, but which end up operating in the country as terrorists for the destabilization of the country.

In Eastern Europe, the issue of corruption only gets worse while poverty rates skyrocket, with elites gobbling up an ever greater amount of the country’s resources.

In Latin America, the fight against drug cartels and organized crime only ever gets worse and more violent with the cartels realizing an endless supply of funds and arms, indirectly acquired from the humanitarian Americans.

If America wants to help you with your problems, beware, as they are about to become far worse than ever imagined.

Moreno put on the face of further improving Ecuador’s socioeconomic position and of furthering the policy of the party from whence he came. But that is increasingly becoming less true with each passing day.

Ecuador’s new found love for the American regime is also one which presents a political perspective more in line with that of Colombia, and spells more bad news for Julian Assange, who sought asylum from the Ecuadorian government from the persecution ordered against him by the American government. It may only be a matter of time before Assange finds himself faced with capture by the Americans as Ecuador’s hospitality towards him, and what he represents, continues to wane.

