BREAKING: Palestinians shot by Israeli soldiers after Friday prayers

Tensions continue to increase throughout Palestine as protests continue after Friday prayers. Masses of heavily armed Israeli soldiers have descended upon the occupied territories as the Third Intifada (uprising) continues in the wake of the United States recognising Jerusalem/Al-Quds as the Israeli capital.

Al-Masdar reports that in Gaza, 50 Palestinians have been shot and severely injured days after heavy Israeli shellings hit the besieged region.

In Ramallah, a Palestinian journalist has been reportedly killed by an Israeli soldier amid the heavy clashes, while in Al-Quds, protests continue outside al-Aqsa mosque.

Jerusalem Islamic Waqf released video of Friday prayer in #Aqsa in the 2nd week of protests over #Trump's Jerusalem move in various parts in #Palestine including #WestBank and #Gaza pic.twitter.com/AuXfZo3yzo — SaadAbedine (@SaadAbedine) December 15, 2017

The Chinese Foreign Ministry has tried to inject calm into the situation by reaffirming its position that it seeks to recognise East Jerusalem/Al-Quds as the capital of Palestine after future negotiations.

Xinhua reports,

“China on Thursday called for resuming dialogue between Israel and Palestine at an early date so as to give a chance for a comprehensive and fair resolution to the Palestinian issue, a Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson said. It was reported that a summit of Islamic countries held in Istanbul on Wednesday declared East Jerusalem the capital of the State of Palestine. China understands the Islamic countries’ concern about the status of Jerusalem, spokesperson Lu Kang said, calling for a resolution to the issue in accordance with the relevant UN resolutions and international consensus. Lu said China supports the establishment of an independent Palestinian state with full sovereignty on the basis of the 1967 borders with East Jerusalem as its capital”.

With Turkey vowing to open up an embassy to Palestine in East Al-Quds at the earliest possible date, much of the international community continues to react with anger and opposition to Donald Trump’s decision to unilaterally recognise the city as Israel’s capital.

Earlier, matters were further inflamed when it was confirmed that Israeli agents violently infiltrated a Palestinian demonstration.

Israel killed this man today. A man with no legs. For holding up a flag. Just think about that. #palestine pic.twitter.com/JSbBTOLdtr — George Galloway (@georgegalloway) December 15, 2017

The clashes continue with many reporting that the presence of heavily armed Israelis is adding fuel to the fire.