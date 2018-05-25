Boris Johnson taken for a fool by Russian pranksters (AUDIO)

Lexus and Vovan have have already messed with the likes of Nikki Haley, Petro Poroshenko, Elton John, and even Erdogan, and now they have caught the British Foreign Minister, Boris Johnson, in their net.

They called him claiming to be the newly mob installed Armenian Prime Minister, Nikol Pashinyan.

Part of the humour in this is that Johnson was fooled into thinking that somebody with such a prominent Russian accent was Armenian.

The two were able to hold him on the line for a surprisingly long time before he was able to figure out that he was being played.

In the phone call, which lasted for about eighteen minutes, they discussed the Skripal poisoning, the conflict in Syria, and then went as far as to say that Jeremy Corbyn is on the Kremlin payroll.

Here is the full conversation unedited courtesy of RT:

