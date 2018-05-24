BREAKING: Donald Trump CANCELS June summit with Kim Jong-un

US President Donald Trump has just announced that he will not hold a long planned meeting with North Korean leader Kim Jong-un.

The meeting was scheduled to take place on June 12th in Singapore. The cancellation follows more than a week of escalating verbal attacks between American and North Korean officials.

The White House twitter account released this letter from President Trump to Chairman Kim:

A letter from the President to Chairman Kim Jong Un: "It is inappropriate, at this time, to have this long-planned meeting." pic.twitter.com/3dDIp55xu1 — The White House (@WhiteHouse) May 24, 2018

The war of words was seemingly set off when US National Security Advisor John Bolton gave an interview with US media, saying the US planned a “Libya model” for North Korea.

Libya has been in a state of civil war since the 2011 overthrow of Muammar Gaddafi, who had given up his nuclear and chemical weapons programs in 2003.

On Wednesday, US Vice President Mike Pence again raised the “Libya model” in an interview, saying the model would apply “if Kim Jong-un doesn’t make a deal.”

Choe Son Hui, North Korea’s Vice Foreign Minister, responded by calling Pence a “political dummy” and his remarks “unbridled and impudent.”

