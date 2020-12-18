in Latest, Video

BOMBSHELL! Joe Biden CAUGHT UP Once Again In HUGE Hunter Biden Revelation! This IS NOT Going Away..

1 Comment

5 1 vote
Article Rating
Help us grow. Support The Duran on Patreon!

Report

The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of The Duran.

Liberal Hivemind

What do you think?

1 point
Upvote Downvote
Avatar
Subscribe
Notify of
guest
1 Comment
Oldest
Newest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
steve
steve
December 18, 2020

This must be scary. I’m very frighted.

The link you are trying to access has been identified by Twitter or our partners as being potentially spammy or unsafe, in accordance with Twitter’s URL Policy. This link could fall into any of the categories below:

0
Reply

Viral Restaurant Owner Who Snapped at Health Inspectors Responds | POLITICS | Rubin Report

Black Lives Matter Raised TEN BILLION DOLLARS In Six Months!