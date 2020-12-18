Viral Restaurant Owner Who Snapped at Health Inspectors Responds | POLITICS | Rubin Report

Dave Rubin of The Rubin Report talks to restaurant owner Anton Van Happen of Nick the Greek in Ventura, California. Anton has been getting national attention since a video of him defending his business from health inspectors went viral. He has been ordered to close his business for breaking Los Angeles’ outdoor dining ban. Anton sets the record straight on what happened and how policies intended to protect public health are destroying countless small businesses with their insane rules.

