BoJo to tell Tusk that UK won’t pay £39bn under no-deal Brexit
The UK will pay only a fraction of the £39 billion ($47.7 billion) demanded by Brussels in a no-deal Brexit scenario, according to reports. Boris Johnson is expected to break the news to EU boss Donald Tusk in an upcoming meeting.
Former prime minister Theresa May agreed to fork out £39 billion ($47.7 billion) in case of a hard Brexit, but the new occupant of 10 Downing Street has other ideas. According to British media, Johnson’s government has slashed the total of its divorce bill with Brussels, and will not dole out more than £9 billion ($11 billion).
London believes that a no-deal Brexit will cost significantly less than previously estimated because there won’t be fees associated with any transition period, according to the Mail on Sunday.
BoJo is expected to inform the European Council president of the decision during a meeting on the sidelines of the G7 summit in France on Sunday.
The move will likely enrage the EU’s leadership, which has been highly critical of Johnson’s vow to withdraw Britain from the bloc by October 31 – with or without a deal.
On Saturday, Tusk warned that he would not cooperate if Johnson pursues a hard Brexit, cautioning the UK prime minister against going down in history as “Mr No-Deal.”
Johnson will capitulate before 31 October, although it will be package-wrapped as ‘intelligent and necessary concessions’. He is owned, funded and controlled by masters who will not defy the EU elites, despite all the bold words from Johnson. The concessions will effectively mirror a ‘soft’ Brexit which effectively will mean Brexit is so incomplete as to be a form of Remain. The EU elites have never let the populations decide on such serious matters, and they are not about to change now.
I’m still waiting to hear details about this trumpeted ‘humongously massive trade deal’ that awaits the UK once it leaves the EU.
The UK will trade fish for US chips? Oh, I know. Hardcopies of ‘100 British Vernaculars for American Dummies’ vs. ‘100 American Vernaculars for British Dummies’, to help….you know, in honing our communication skills for the humongously massive trade deals to come.
I think Disney has offered to move Queenie’s castles to Florida and pay up to 5% of the visitors’ take to the UK budget; 10% if the Queen herself moves too and offers to knight visitors for a fee.
Prince Andrew says he’s OK with the deal but wants the move to be to somewhere in Nevada or better still, the US Virgin Islands, where he’d be more at home.