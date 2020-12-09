Boris Johnson ready fly to EU HQ in what may final BREXIT showdown
The Duran: Episode 824.
UK, EU Strike Deal On Withdrawal Agreement As BoJo Warns Brexit Breakthrough Could Be “Tricky”
The pound has caught a bid Tuesday morning on news that the UK has decided to pull several offending clauses of its “Intermarket bill”, which would have effectively overriden some of the UK’s commitments from the withdrawal agreement, prompting Brussels to walk away from the table.
UK Column News – 9th December 2020