7 states join Texas lawsuit in state vs state election fight

7 states join Texas lawsuit in state vs state election fight

The Duran: Episode 823.

Louisiana Joins Texas In Motion Against GA, MI, PA, & WI After SCOTUS Denies Emergency Injunctive Relief In PA Case

Supreme Court Formally Dockets Texas Election Case Against Georgia, Michigan, Pennsylvania And Wisconsin

Update (1515ET): Just twelve hours after it was filed, the US Supreme Court has officially put Texas’s lawsuit against Georgia, Michigan, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin on the docket, meaning the case will be heard.

