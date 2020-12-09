7 states join Texas lawsuit in state vs state election fight
The Duran: Episode 823.
Louisiana Joins Texas In Motion Against GA, MI, PA, & WI After SCOTUS Denies Emergency Injunctive Relief In PA Case
Supreme Court Formally Dockets Texas Election Case Against Georgia, Michigan, Pennsylvania And Wisconsin
Update (1515ET): Just twelve hours after it was filed, the US Supreme Court has officially put Texas’s lawsuit against Georgia, Michigan, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin on the docket, meaning the case will be heard.
