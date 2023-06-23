Biden Loses The Rapper Vote

The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of this site. This site does not give financial, investment or medical advice.

The sudden resolution of Hunter Biden’s legal problems with the sweetheart deal of sweetheart deals has angered many people, including Donald Trump. Tax evasion and lying on an official form when purchasing a firearm were the extent of his charges. He has been accused of other crimes too, on credible evidence from his own camera, in particular paying prostitutes, which could amount to sex trafficking, and the little matter of that cocaine.

Most of the Biden’s political enemies are in favour of weaker or even no restrictions on gun ownership, so to condemn him for this is a tad hypocritical. Libertarians believe taxation to be legalised theft, while prostitution is a victimless crime however it is dressed up, as is snorting cocaine. Leaving all that aside, what most people find infuriating is the blatant double standard. Some would call this privilege; Dan Bongino calls it hierarchy. The Deep State and its minions make no secret of their corruption, indeed it is very much “in your face”.

“Yes, we are corrupt, and we are above the law. What are you plebs gonna do about it?”

This though may be one step too far.

In 2010, the A List actor Wesley Snipes was given a three year sentence for tax fraud.

In 2013, the rapper known as Fat Joe was given a four month sentence for evading tax on $3 million earnings. This was a lot less time than Wesley Snipes, but it was still prison time.

The same year, Lauryn Hill was given a three month sentence followed by three months of house arrest. Unlike Hunter, the mother of six appears to have suffered real financial hardship, although she bounced back and is now said to be quite wealthy.

The case most similar to Hunter’s is that of the rapper Ja Rule, who was given a two year sentence for illegal possession of a firearm and tax evasion.

Fat Joe and Ja Rule came from relatively poor families; the same cannot be said for Wesley Snipes and Lauryn Hill, but their parents were not exactly affluent. The same cannot be said for Hunter Biden. True, he did suffer personal tragedy. In 1972, while Hunter was still a baby, he and his brother were seriously injured in a car crash that left their mother and sister dead. His brother died in 2015 aged just 46, (and Hunter ended up sleeping with his widow).

Fat Joe, Ja Rule, Wesley Snipes and Lauryn Hill are all talented individuals, even if you don’t like rap music or action films. They all made their own way in the world and contributed something. Hunter on the other hand is a sexual degenerate with serious substance issues and a man who wallows in his own degeneracy. If you don’t believe that, check out the contents of his laptop!

In view of these sentencing disparities, one would expect to hear something from the pimps of the race industry, but attorney Crump and the Reverend Al are nowhere to be seen. However, this may not be the end of the matter. The attorney who had represented another rapper on similar charges appeared on Fox News where she complained of a two tier justice system. Yahoo! News and the New York Post have also commented on it. On top of that, more and more American blacks are waking up to the true nature of the Democratic Party as can be seen by the large number of them now sounding off on YouTube.

Hopefully, by 2024, enough will have walked away from the Democrat plantation to influence the vote, because another four years of this madness, and America will be doomed.

