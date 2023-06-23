The American Colony of Iraq

The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of this site. This site does not give financial, investment or medical advice.

In 2003, the United States launched an unprovoked invasion of Iraq, destroyed that nation, and transformed it into a colony. Its proud, professional army was disbanded, its government institutions run by the Baath Party were dismembered, and its national oil company was privatized. The United States created a puppet government and army controlled with a massive spy system that identifies and liquidates dissidents called terrorists. The billions of dollars earned each year from Iraqi oil exports is sent to the New York Federal Reserve bank. Americans use these funds to manage Iraqi government operations, to include the pay for its government officials and generals.

Most American troops left in 2011, but several thousand remained hidden away as training units and backed by American combat units in nearby Kuwait. They engage in occasional combat as part of the ongoing “Operation Inherent Resolve.” In 2020, Iraq’s parliament rebelled and voted to expel all American troops from Iraq. American leaders ignore this demand, blame unrest on Iranian interference, and continue to rule and loot Iraq.

________________________________

