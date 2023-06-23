Blinken Must Be Angry that Biden Killed Any Chance for a U.S.-China Summit

The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of this site. This site does not give financial, investment or medical advice.

Eric Zuesse

The incompetency of Joseph Biden has been throughout his career, but his having called Xi Jinping a “dictator” less than 24 hours after Blinken ate crow in Beijing in order to win a Biden-Xi summit as a feather in the cap for Biden’s re-election campaign will necessarily sour the relationship between Biden and Blinken.

When an employee — such as Blinken is of Biden — experiences such a sabotage (even if due entirely to incompetence) from his boss, the relationship between the two is irremediably changed for the worse, because the resulting disrespect for one’s boss in such a circumstance cannot be erased.

And no relationship between a boss and an employee can survive and thrive in such a circumstance — which is permanent.

On June 22nd, I headlined “Does Joe Biden Have Alzheimers Disease? U.S. President Whose Domestic Job-Approval is 41% Calls Chinese President Whose Domestic Job-Approval is Above 80% China’s ‘Dictator’”. At the end I presented three possible reasons for Biden’s enormous flub there, and chose the last of the three as being the likeliest reason for it: that Biden is both incompetent and not very interested in being competent. As I see it, the billionaires who have funded his political-campaign career cared only about what they could get from him and not about what he could do for the country. They know that he will always deliver on his secret promises to them, and this is really all that they care about. How many U.S. Presidents during the post-WW-II period have been particularly competent? Not many, but Biden is the least competent of them all. What do they care? The competency-bar now for U.S. Presidents is set so low that there’s nothing that needs to be jumped over. We have had an almost continuous string of incompetent if not evil men in that office ever since Harry Truman filled it in 1945.

Alexander Mercouris headlined on June 22nd “Biden blows up China rapprochement, calls Xi Jinping a dictator”, and documented, basically, the reasons why Blinken now would inevitably feel extremely disheartened at Biden’s having just now destroyed what he and his State Department had been working so hard for during the past few months, the setting-up of a Biden-Xi summit. Now, the prospects that there ever will be such a meeting are even less than they were before. And Mercouris described in detail how much crow that Blinken had to eat in his visit to Beijing. Blinken did his job, but then his boss “blew it all up.” To the employees, that is unpardonable.

This will likely cause enough tensions within the Biden Administration so that Biden’s team will now need to be slogging even harder than before in order to keep the Presidency within their hands after 2024.

The Republican billionaires might choose a candidate to run against Biden who is no more competent a person than Biden is; but, at least, their campaign against Biden won’t be starting out with such a toxic internal spirit as the Democrats’ team now has with Biden at its helm.

Is this the best that Americans can put up? Of course not. But it is the best that America’s billionaires are willing to tolerate. And it’s their money that will be funding this show. The American voters are merely the audience for it.

(The evidence for what has been said here can be found in this article’s two links.)

—————

Investigative historian Eric Zuesse’s new book, AMERICA’S EMPIRE OF EVIL: Hitler’s Posthumous Victory, and Why the Social Sciences Need to Change, is about how America took over the world after World War II in order to enslave it to U.S.-and-allied billionaires. Their cartels extract the world’s wealth by control of not only their ‘news’ media but the social ‘sciences’ — duping the public.

