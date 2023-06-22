in Latest, Video

Biden blows up China rapprochement, calls Xi Jinping a dictator

The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of this site. This site does not give financial, investment or medical advice.

Biden blows up China rapprochement, calls Xi Jinping a dictator
The Duran: Episode 1624

The Duran

1 Comment
Dosamuno
June 22, 2023

One year at the University of Michigan now costs about $80,000. A college education today would be out of reach for this grandson of immigrants, son of a taxi driver. Public schools in urban areas, like the one in which I taught in the Bronx, are in terrible shape. Teachers must spend their own money to provide the students with educational material and supplies. Many of us used to provide food for children who came to school hungry. But we have billions for the fucking Ukrainians because Victoria Nuland and her fellow neo-cons hate the Russians. I wish the Russians would nuke Washington… Read more »

