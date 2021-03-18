Biden calls Putin a “killer.” Putin CRUSHES Biden with clever response
The Duran: Episode 916
Biden Says Putin A “Killer”, “Doesn’t Have A Soul” After US Intel Assesses ‘Interference’
After a much anticipated and hyped federal investigation and intelligence report into ‘Russia-linked cyber attacks’ found ( gasp… or ratherentirely as expected in yet the latest repackaged iteration of long deflated Russiagate) the Kremlin mounted an online ‘interference’ campaign related to the 2020 election, President Biden said in a bombshell ABC News interview that he agrees Vladimir Putin is a “killer” and that he’s going to pay a price.
Russia Recalls Its Ambassador After Biden Vows Putin Will “Pay A Price” For Meddling
Just a day after the public release of the Office of the Director of National Intelligence’s report alleging that Vladimir Putin ordered Russian agencies to conduct ‘influence operations’ during the 2020 election in order to ‘boost’ Trump at the expense of Joe Biden, an angry Kremlin has summoned its ambassador to the US back to Moscow for “consultations”.
The left hates Putin since he converted to Christianity (before Youtube scrubs it all – see the video of Putin taking Communion on Christmas in church) and started supporting the family and children. And he kicked out the crony industrialists. And there’s no place for LGBTQ-whatever in Russia.
You have to watch Putin’s response in the russian original.
Priceless.
на здоров’я !
When Biden visited the Kremlin in 2011, he represented the Obama administration’s “reset” with Russia. There was no opportunity, or need, for Biden saying what he now claims. The two men met to discuss improved relations. Biden’s supposed insulting language would have been entirely inappropriate. And it would be inconsistent with the Obama policy objectives of his visit. It would also run counter toward his attitude at the time. “Russia has the best engineers in the world,” Biden said in a press conference after the Putin meeting (Putin was Russia’s prime minister at the time). “Russia has intellectual capital. Russia is a great… Read more »