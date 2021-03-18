in Latest, Video

Biden’s new Corn Pop moment threatening Putin, in scripted interview with ABC News

150 Views 2 Comments

Biden’s new Corn Pop moment threatening Putin, in scripted interview with ABC News

****News Topic 333*****

Biden Says Putin A “Killer”, “Doesn’t Have A Soul” After US Intel Assesses ‘Interference’

Biden Says Putin A “Killer”, “Doesn’t Have A Soul” After US Intel Assesses ‘Interference’

After a much anticipated and hyped federal investigation and intelligence report into ‘Russia-linked cyber attacks’ found ( gasp… or ratherentirely as expected in yet the latest repackaged iteration of long deflated Russiagate) the Kremlin mounted an online ‘interference’ campaign related to the 2020 election, President Biden said in a bombshell ABC News interview that he agrees Vladimir Putin is a “killer” and that he’s going to pay a price.

Help us grow. Support The Duran on Patreon!

Report

The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of The Duran.

PutinAlex ChristoforouBiden

What do you think?

1 Point
Upvote Downvote
Avatar
Subscribe
Notify of
guest
2 Comments
Oldest
Newest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Kevin
Kevin
March 18, 2021

I like Putin’s response to Biden’s killer slur: “It Takes One To Know One”

0
Reply
St. Longinus
St. Longinus
March 18, 2021

Open mouth, insert foot. The U.S. is run by dual citizens who have a superiority complex.
This is NOT a mistake. These people WANT us to dry up and blow away just as the Bibster openly stated.

Last edited 43 minutes ago by St. Longinus
0
Reply

Trump-Watson Call: An Anti-Trump GOP Plot?

Biden calls Putin a “killer.” Putin CRUSHES Biden with clever response