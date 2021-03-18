Biden’s new Corn Pop moment threatening Putin, in scripted interview with ABC News
****News Topic 333*****
Biden Says Putin A “Killer”, “Doesn’t Have A Soul” After US Intel Assesses ‘Interference’
Biden Says Putin A “Killer”, “Doesn’t Have A Soul” After US Intel Assesses ‘Interference’
After a much anticipated and hyped federal investigation and intelligence report into ‘Russia-linked cyber attacks’ found ( gasp… or ratherentirely as expected in yet the latest repackaged iteration of long deflated Russiagate) the Kremlin mounted an online ‘interference’ campaign related to the 2020 election, President Biden said in a bombshell ABC News interview that he agrees Vladimir Putin is a “killer” and that he’s going to pay a price.
The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of The Duran.
I like Putin’s response to Biden’s killer slur: “It Takes One To Know One”
Open mouth, insert foot. The U.S. is run by dual citizens who have a superiority complex.
This is NOT a mistake. These people WANT us to dry up and blow away just as the Bibster openly stated.