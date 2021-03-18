in Latest, Video

Trump-Watson Call: An Anti-Trump GOP Plot?

Trump-Watson Call: An Anti-Trump GOP Plot?

News Topic 78

Help us grow. Support The Duran on Patreon!

Report

The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of The Duran.

Alexander Mercouris

What do you think?

1 Point
Upvote Downvote
Avatar
Subscribe
Notify of
guest
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

Should the Elgin Marbles be returned to Greece?