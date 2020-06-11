Barack Obama and the disintegration of family [Video]

Prager University is a sharp, conservative school, presenting truth-tellers from everywhere for its videos. This video features Larry Elder, who discusses the present charade of “anti-racism” rioting and describes what the real problem is. As the viewer will see, the professional agitators of Antifa are very good at intimidating even the young into submission to their views. The young boy on the left has little choice but to take in the hysterical behavior being shown to him – and make it his own. This happens very easily when kids grow up in fatherless families. In particular, this is true, perhaps because fathers are usually the preservers of stability in most good families. The father is the rock against which the stormy waves of the mother and the family can be broken and pacified and made right. But without fathers, who is to stop the storm?

As Father’s Day approaches in the United States, this might be very good to ponder. The study, as you will see, is very compelling, and even the uber-liberal anti-Christian president Barack Obama proved that even a broken clock is right once or twice a day to note that fatherless kids, especially young men, often end up in great trouble.

The disintegration of the family is something that has occurred regardless of race, but African-American families have indeed had an historically tougher experience with this, largely because of interference by liberal truly racist, pro-abortion types, which are presently most common in the American Democrat Party. In a very odd twist, the African Americans have been hoodwinked into trusting the very people that never wanted their slavery to end, and who sought to keep the blacks down even as they began to recognize en masse that their personhood was every bit the same as any other people’s.

The Civil Rights movement in the 1960s was won through peaceful means. Dr. Martin Luther King advocated true equality, a “colorblind” society, in which race truly was irrelevant. However, the people we call “civil rights activists” today pursue the opposite of Dr. King’s dream; that is, they pursue a vengeful sort of racism that intends to extract some perceived “reparation” from white European-descended people for the “damage” done during slavery and afterwards. This certainly arouses passion, because it preaches and teaches eternal victimhood, which is a great segue to anger and the desire to retaliate.

That is what we are seeing now, to some degree, though many of the masses out protesting have no idea that they are being used like this. Many of them are not black at all, too – they are white, who as liberals, have decided that lamenting their whiteness is somehow an effective atonement.

It isn’t. But it looks good to those influenced by the grievance culture.

In all this noise, such videos as this one from Prager University offer a clear and simple way back to sanity. We hope you profit from it.

