A lot of Democrat voters will disagree with this assessment. I truly and sincerely hope they do. This will be because many people who prefer Joe Biden this time around over President Trump do so under the impression that President Trump is some sort of “dividing agent”; that he makes people erupt in rage and start doing racist things.

But consider this video. Again, please, do not let your children see this until you have. It is one of the most brutal clips I have ever seen because it is real life brutality of people against one another.

The ad is listed as a “parody.” But parodies are usually funny. This one is not. And this is what the Democrats are indeed supporting. Riots in 48 of the US’ 50 largest cities. Deadly riots, burning, beating, and professionals kicking people who are already down as though they are garbage. The person laying on the street that gets kicked in the head with 100% force. What happened to that person?

And yet, Kamala Harris went to Kenosha and met with David Blake, the young black man whose being shot by the police was misinterpreted as brutality yet again (by design), starting riots in Kenosha that went on for several days. She is reported to have told him she is proud of him.

Democratic vice presidential nominee Kamala Harris spoke with Jacob Blake on Monday, telling the 29-year-old who was shot in the back by Kenosha, Wis. police that she was proud of him. Blake “told Sen. Harris that he was proud of her, and the senator told Jacob that she was also proud of him and how he is working through his pain,” lawyer Ben Crump said in a statement. (from National Review)

Blake is paralyzed from being shot in the back seven times, but what the mainstream media does not talk about or check is why he was resisting the police – they Tased him but he did not stop doing what he was doing. When the police stop any law-abiding person for any reason, we stop still and do what the police wish done. Blake didn’t, in fact, the Kenosha policy Association reports that Blake was fighting the officers with a knife. Again – law-abiding individuals do not fight police officers. But Blake did.

The story is terribly conflated and distorted not only in terms of dishonest media reporting but more worryingly in the mindset of the media covering it. For them, Jacob Blake was shot because “he is Black” (note how the word “black” as pertaining to race is now being capitalized in most news reports, “white” is not, by the way… See for yourself.)

But the real situation appears to be that Blake resisted the police because he considered himself entitled to do so because he is black. He also has a heavy criminal record, charges including domestic abuse and a sex crime. An earlier altercation with the police resulted in a felony count of resisting arrest and causeing soft tissue injury to an officer, and he is also charged with carrying a firearm while intoxicated, disorderly conduct, and it goes on.

Kamala Harris congratulated him. She told him she was proud of him. For what, exactly? For these charges he has? For resisting arrest? Or because like so many other criminals, he gets a pass because he is, as the new standard in newswriting states, “Black?”

This behavior of rewarding lawbreakers is not being received well by a lot of Americans. According the video below from Dr. Steve Turley, there is evidence that suburban Americans (a huge voting block) are particularly not impressed with this kind of stance.

I hope Dr. Turley is correct all the way through in his analysis. That is because I worry that he is not. The Democrats have bought into and are nurturing the mass hysteria phenomenon we often jokingly call Trump Derangement Syndrome, but this syndrome actually seems to be a real mental health problem. Cannabis doubtless helps exacerbate this, as do other mind-altering drugs, but many people seem swept up in irrationality without drugs as well. I think the Democrats know this, and I still expect them to try to capitalize on it. It would be very surprising if they changed their direction in any way.

