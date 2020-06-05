Ben Carson weighs in on riots, racism and President Trump [Video]

Doctor Ben Carson ran for President in 2016, and now he serves President Trump as the Secretary of Housing and Development. He was a superb pick because he lived as a severely disadvantaged black boy growing up in the ghetto. One can read more about his story even on Wikipedia, and see that this man had no “privilege” whatsoever, yet he is a world-renowned neurologist. He is deeply Christian, and deeply focused.

He gave a speech on May 31st, pointing out the plan of action going forward, how to illumine people’s perspectives on Donald Trump and conservatives in general. His speech is light, inspiring and full of joy, honestly. While this is a political introduction, one of the beautiful things about it is that, like much of the inner circle that the President keeps, his advisers are deeply Christian people, deeply committed to the best the United States has been, and can yet be. Here is that talk. But we have more after this, a second bit of good news for Americans who feel run down by the waves of crises being strategically unleashed on the nation:

The second sign of hope is delivered by Doctor Steven Turley, where he notes that a new poll showed that a super majority of Americans favor the use of the military to stop the rioting going on in the country. Here is that video:

Ben Carson said it the best, “I only worry what God thinks.” It should be noted that those of us who only worry what God thinks find ourselves supporting the way of traditional faith, culture and society. This radicalism and burning everything down looks like the work of the guy that the writer of Rules for Radicals, Saul Alinsky dedicates his book to:

Lest we forget at least an over-the-shoulder acknowledgment to the very first radical: from all our legends, mythology, and history (and who is to know where mythology leaves off and history begins— or which is which), the first radical known to man who rebelled against the establishment and did it so effectively that he at least won his own kingdom — Lucifer

Whose side do YOU want to be on?

