Tucker: Riots are making leftists a LOT of money [Video]

With all the rioting making the news in the United States and even elsewhere, one wonders who profits from all this crazed behavior and violence. Today it began to be made very clear who is gaining from this. At the same time, a Tucker Carlson video clip was made available on YouTube showing how far this goes. But first, let us start with local and personal experience.

This morning, this message was in my inbox from the company Yelp. This is the text that I read:

Our country has a long and fraught history of systemic oppression and anti-Black racism that we have shamefully not yet come close to overcoming. Recent events, starting with the brutal murders of George Floyd, Breonna Taylor, and Ahmaud Arbery, have made racial injustice something that we must deal with immediately as a society. We have a lot of work to do, and it’s on all of us to do that work. As an organization with diverse employees, users, and customers, Yelp is committed to supporting our Black colleagues, standing against racism and injustice in our communities, and laying the groundwork for change that is long overdue. To start, the Yelp Foundation is donating $500,000 to the Equal Justice Initiative and NAACP Legal Defense Fund—two organizations whose work is uplifting and empowering Black communities across the country. Over the coming weeks, we will launch a new, free, searchable attribute that will give businesses a way to identify themselves as Black-owned, and make it easy for users to find and support Black-owned businesses on Yelp. These steps are just the starting point as we continue to work toward longer term changes—the lasting impact of which we hope will inspire and reshape how we support Black communities moving forward. To stop the injustice, all of us need to commit to change. Jeremy

Co-founder and CEO, Yelp

Tucker Carlson has been on this like a hawk, and his report, presented in a video clip below make specific note of how the city of Los Angeles plans to cut $250 million from its support of the police department, diverting that “the dollars need to be focused on our black community here in Los Angeles, as well as communities of color, and women, and people who have been left behind for too long.” See for yourself. The place in the video where this is, starts at [05:48]

What a scene. A cowardly mayor, surrounded by masked people, fearful of COVID-19 as of an evil god, presenting this farce as a show of compassion.

The activists are making out though. Think of it. Even if that $250 million were to be divided four ways (four general groups of people were mentioned), that is about $62.5 million for black activism groups of taxpayer money, and, well, historically, these organizations like the NAACP and other such things do a frightfully poor job of helping anyone except the people who work in these organizations. They get more power, more influence, and these days the agenda on the left is so radical that to follow it would actually include removing the police forces! In a time of severe and deadly rioting, to remove law enforcement, saying that this will somehow help?!

Throwing money at “black people causes” will not work. That money always seems to not get to those that really do need help. It sure makes the NAACP and Southern Poverty Law Center and others of this ilk very rich, though. But it sounds noble and with good writers and good production techniques it is easy to get the masses to simply follow the bouncing ball.

And the zombified Americans and many around the world just watch this and listen to the soothing voice of totalitarian lies. Tucker has been hammering at this for days.

Sometimes as a news writer and aspiring journalist, I have to step back and remember something. We can report the news. We can add our own opinions. But it takes a lot of grace and very purposeful efforts to really use journalism to make a difference anymore. Think of it here: many of our readers love to see “Someplace else good, America bad” kind of stories and, for sure there are reasons that American bad practices and actions need to be exposed, just like anyone else. We also like reading and hearing about bad news, or things that rile us up emotionally. But good news? Often very few reads, very few signs of interest.

The people running these riots know this, and they have very good relations with media geniuses who are able to dispense this propaganda with extraordinary effectiveness, especially in the United States, where for decades we trusted that our news media was unbiased and accurate.

In Russia, by contrast, most of my colleagues are highly cynical of mainstream news, knowing that it is managed to such a degree that it is not possible to know what is really going on. The people here handle it in a very interesing way: they ignore it. If they want information they come to sites like The Duran or alternative sites from outside the country on the Internet, or listen to blogs or priests or whoever. Free speech exists in Russia; it just is not to be found in the nation’s mass media in the way the US used to boast of it. The refusal to believe the news actually seems to help, for Russians are very calm people – when you tell them about something going on in the world they are usually undisturbed by it, but very knowledgeable about it. You can see an example of this in my translated piece from a Russian criminologist, here.

The spirit that grips the United States at present is unlike anything I have ever seen in my country. It is a spirit of fear (of COVID, and now apparently of Antifa / Black Lives Matter), cowardice, and for those who are Christian and believe in the country as it was founded, the sense appears to be one of isolation. “I know this is wrong, but no one around me is speaking out about it, and I may bring trouble if I speak up, so…”

Tucker believes, as do I , that there are probably more of us who are still in our right minds than there are of these crazed leftist cultural Marxists on rampage, and there are signs they are beginning to respond. But a beginning is not enough. The American people of good faith have more than enough strength to stop all of this in a moment. They can do that now, and they can do it in November at the ballot box, by expelling every single leftist / activist from our governmental structure, furthering the rebellion against elitism that had its first true victory with the election of Donald Trump.

But will we do this? That is the question.

Here, we will try to present not only bad news about how the riots and other things are, but also positive developments. Doctor Ben Carson spoke on May 31st, and we will feature his talk in our next piece.