Bankruptcies and Defaults Will Be HISTORIC! Maximum Risk To Debt in Financial System

Most factors are impossible to determine with certainty, despite what [amateur] investors usually believe. But there are some elements that trend in a certain direction, giving us insight as to what will happen in the future. If we are wise enough to piece the puzzle together, connect the dots, we can triangulate the position essentially to have a good idea as to what’s really going on. Orrrr, we could just buy 7 shares of Amazon.

Borrowers Giving Back the Keys to Their Properties in Droves

Borrowers Giving Back the Keys to Their Properties in Droves Earlier this month on The TreppWire Podcast, we promised to create a list of loans for which the borrower has indicated a willingness to return the collateral back to the lender. We have now parsed special servicer notes for the last few months to isolate these loans where the borrower has indicated a willingness to turn over the asset.

Bond Defaults Deliver 99% Losses in New Era of U.S. Bankruptcies – Bloomberg

Bond defaults deliver 99% losses in new era of U.S. bankruptcies | Financial Post

Bond defaults deliver 99% losses in new era of U.S. bankruptcies Bankruptcy filings are surging, and many lenders coming to realization their claims are almost completely worthless Jeremy Hill and Max Reyes Three cents. Two cents. Even a mere 0.125 cents on the dollar. More and more, these are the kinds of scraps that bondholders are fighting over as companies go belly up.

Long-term unemployment is increasing as relief is running out

Long-term unemployment spikes for millions of Americans. Aid that’s kept them afloat may end soon Carson Noel is running out of options. When the coronavirus pandemic hit in early March, two full months of work he’d lined up as a freelance journeyman in live events disappeared. “For the past seven months, I’ve been living off of savings and what I’ve gotten from PUA,” said Noel, 51, referring to the Pandemic Unemployment Assistance program that expanded benefits for those not previously eligible.

It’s been years since investors have been this fearful of a stock market crash, Nobel-winning economist warns – MarketWatch

It’s been years since investors have been this fearful of a stock market crash, Nobel-winning economist warns ” ‘No one knows the future, but given the general lack of investor confidence amid a pandemic and political polarization, there is a chance that a negative, self-fulfilling prophecy will flourish. This highlights the importance of being well diversified in asset classes – including Treasury securities, which are safe – and not overexposed to U.S.

Canada becomes a country of pessimists with economic gloom deepening on rising virus cases | Financial Post

Canada becomes a country of pessimists with economic gloom deepening on rising virus cases As of Sunday, the number of active COVID-19 cases in Canada had more than doubled in the past month to 24,177. Every week, Nanos Research surveys 250 Canadians for their views on personal finances, job security and their outlook for the economy and real estate prices.

Wells Fargo Is Said to Mull $1 Billion-Plus Corporate-Trust Sale – Bloomberg

Adelson’s Sands Weighs $6 Billion Sale of Las Vegas Casinos – Bloomberg

Former NY Fed President Bill Dudley on negative interest rates

Former NY Fed President Bill Dudley on negative interest rates Former NY Fed President Bill Dudley does not think Fed will move to negative interest rates. If they do it will scare people. BILL DUDLEY: There’s a FOMC meeting a while ago where they said, they reported that all participants were opposed to moving to negative interest rates, and nobody was even slightly interested in it.

The Money GPS Easy eCourse

The Money GPS is the most active, most informative channel in the financial world. Day after day, breaking down the data and making it easy to understand. This channel is not here to help build a portfolio, give stock picks, or financial advice. It's simply data that is generally not found through conventional means.

