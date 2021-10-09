Australia’s Road to Perdition

The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of this site. This site does not give financial, investment or medical advice.

The Iniquities of the wicked ensnare him, and he is held fast in the cords of his sin.

Proverbs 5:22. English Standard Version.

According to the Australian Department of Home Affairs (see https://www.homeaffairs.gov.au/about-us/our-portfolios/national-security/countering-foreign-interference) there is a difference between foreign influence and interference.

The Department states:

All governments, including Australia’s, try to influence discussions on issues of importance. When conducted in an open and transparent manner it is foreign influence. These actions contribute positively to public debate and are a welcome part of international engagement. Foreign interference, in contrast, is activity that is: carried out by, or on behalf of a foreign actor

coercive, corrupting, deceptive, clandestine

contrary to Australia’s sovereignty, values and national interests Foreign interference activities go beyond routine diplomatic influence practiced by governments. They may take place on their own or alongside espionage activities.

On the 24 March 2017 Daniel Andrews (Premier of Victoria) signed a secret Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) between the NDRC (People’s Republic of China) and the State Government of Victoria. This MOU was signed in Sydney NSW and not in the State of Victoria.

https://www.parliament.vic.gov.au/file_uploads/1._Memorandum_of_Understanding_-_Public_Private_Partnerships_-_March_2017_kxZjzH8J.pdf

This MOU was released to the Victorian public in response to a Freedom of Information (FOI) requested by a private citizen who appealed the original Andrew’s initial decision not to release this information to Office of Victorian Information Commissioner (OVIC). On 19 August 2021 OVIC upheld the appeal (review), granting full access to the MOU. However the Andrews’ government did not immediately release this information. Only after further pressure was applied through a reference to the National Security Legislation, Espionage and Foreign Interference Act 2018 did the Victorian Attorney General (Ms Jacyln Symes MP) change her previously held position and release the MOU on 20 September, 2021.

This information was first brought to light in an article published 23 September 2021 ‘Premier Daniel Andrews’ Secret MOU – Unmasking Treason’. https://theduran.com/premier-daniel-andrews-secret-mou/

Returning to the Department of Home Affairs standards, could it be said the Premier of Victoria (Daniel Andrews) has conducted his affairs with the People’s Republic of China in an ‘open and transparent manner’ under the banner of ‘foreign influence’ or has he engaged in ‘foreign interference’ by acting in a coercive, corrupt, deceptive and clandestine manner?

This author on 4 October 2021 put this question to the Commissioner of the Australian Federal Police and the Minister for Home Affairs (see below). The Australian public will have to wait to see whether the Australian Federal government is prepared to defend National Law and the sovereignty of the Commonwealth or be ‘held fast in the cords’ of a proxy dictator and Man of Perdition.

