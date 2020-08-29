As the Financial Systems Falls, Inflation Uncontrollable and Wipes Out the Middle Class!

The markets are skyrocketing higher. Just like the Fed and their desire to create more inflation. There is no surprise there since their mandate has been to erode the value of the US dollar since their creation. That’s not hidden. They admittedly create inflation constantly and do so with intent to erode the debt. Loan money into existence to buy things, pay it off with printed fiat dollars, and the more you do this process, they lower the value of those fiat dollars, reducing the debt load. What a completely messed up system.
SPACE ODDITY & HELICOPTER MONEY | Matterhorn – GoldSwitzerland
“Ground control to Major Tom … Your circuit is dead, there’s something wrong. Can you hear me Tom. Can you here me Tom”….Tom: “I am floating around in my tin can and there is nothing I can do.”
Salesforce cuts about 1,000 jobs even as stock has record surge
Salesforce is cutting about 1,000 jobs, or close to 2% of its workforce, after a blowout earnings report pushed the stock up 26% to a record valuation on Wednesday. “We’re reallocating resources to position the company for continued growth,” a spokesperson confirmed in a statement to CNBC.
Before Making Loans, Some Mortgage Lenders Ask, Do You Really Plan to Pay This? – WSJ
Some mortgage lenders are asking customers taking out a mortgage to confirm they don’t intend to seek forbearance, a move meant to keep losses low during a pandemic that has put millions of Americans on shaky financial footing. The unusual requirement comes in the form of a new document included in many borrowers’ closing paperwork.
Lake Tahoe, Vail Aren’t Just for Vacation Anymore as Homebound Families Move In – WSJ
INCLINE VILLAGE, Nev.-The “aha moment” for Brett Rossmann came when he realized that with everyone at his digital marketing company working from home because of coronavirus, he could just as easily be living in the mountains rather than crowded Los Angeles.
The Money GPS is the most active, most informative channel in the financial world. Day after day, breaking down the data and making it easy to understand. This channel is not here to help build a portfolio, give stock picks, or financial advice. It’s simply data that is generally not found through conventional means.The markets are continuously going up and this hasn’t stopped here in 2020. Stocks are going higher whether that’s tech stocks or others. Money has been flowing in. Cash is losing value over time as the currency is being printed up.
What Is The Money GPS? The Money GPS is a news aggregation source. It compiles data from government documents, white papers, mainstream news articles, financial reports, supranational entity reports, financial charts, and any other relevant information. The information is collected, dots are connected, and compiled into videos which tend to be around 10 minutes in length. Subjects include anything from central banks, debt, stock market analysis, and information which is specifically ALTERNATIVE to what the majority of people believe. If you are looking for stock tips or help with building your portfolio, this channel is not for you. If you… Read more »
There is no escape from inflation. At first it is manageable. You buy assets, they appreciate nominally, and you are able to weather the storm. But there is no example in history of heavy inflation not destroying a currency entirely. It always happens. Biggest empires in world history are toppled, time and time again. But the mega rich, the globalist elite, always maintain their control throughout these periods. This is very important. Don’t be distracted by the suits and ties. Their actions are inconsequential.
