As EU Pandemic Response Flounders Macron Focuses on China/Russia & Africa

As EU Pandemic Response Flounders Macron Focuses on China/Russia & Africa

Emmanuel Macron urges Europe to send vaccines to Africa now.

Exclusive interview: French president wants up to 5% of doses diverted as China and Russia extend influence

Emmanuel Macron urges Europe to send vaccines to Africa now

French President Emmanuel Macron has said Europe and the US should urgently allocate up to 5 per cent of their current vaccine supplies to developing countries where Covid-19 vaccination campaigns have scarcely begun and China and Russia are offering to fill the gap.

Luka-The-K9
Luka-The-K9
February 20, 2021

Macron believes he is the re-incarnation of Louis 14th.

Moreover he is victim of paedophilia.

A damaged individual who probably was good bank employee.

A wasted talent and a liablity to the EU Fourth Reich.

