As EU Pandemic Response Flounders Macron Focuses on China/Russia & Africa
News Topic 53:
Emmanuel Macron urges Europe to send vaccines to Africa now.
Exclusive interview: French president wants up to 5% of doses diverted as China and Russia extend influence
Emmanuel Macron urges Europe to send vaccines to Africa now
French President Emmanuel Macron has said Europe and the US should urgently allocate up to 5 per cent of their current vaccine supplies to developing countries where Covid-19 vaccination campaigns have scarcely begun and China and Russia are offering to fill the gap.
The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of The Duran.
Macron believes he is the re-incarnation of Louis 14th.
Moreover he is victim of paedophilia.
A damaged individual who probably was good bank employee.
A wasted talent and a liablity to the EU Fourth Reich.