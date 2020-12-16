in Links, Latest

American Medical Association Rescinds Hydroxychloroquine Prevention Order — How Many People Died Because These Soulless Hacks Wanted to Hurt Trump?

By Jim Hoft

For months The Gateway Pundit has been reporting factually on the evidence and studies that proved Hydroxychloroquine was effective in the treatment of COVID-19.

Yale Epidemiology Professor Says Hydroxychloroquine Could Save 100,000 Lives More… Despite the Media Lies – Study Shows Hydroxychloroquine Can Provide a 50-70% Chance of Recovery from the China Coronavirus More… New…

