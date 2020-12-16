American Medical Association Rescinds Hydroxychloroquine Prevention Order — How Many People Died Because These Soulless Hacks Wanted to Hurt Trump?

By Jim Hoft
For months The Gateway Pundit has been reporting factually on the evidence and studies that proved Hydroxychloroquine was effective in the treatment of COVID-19.
Yale Epidemiology Professor Says Hydroxychloroquine Could Save 100,000 Lives More… Despite the Media Lies – Study Shows Hydroxychloroquine Can Provide a 50-70% Chance of Recovery from the China Coronavirus More… New…
The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of The Duran.
A KEY interview begins at the 54 minute point in this audio podcast:
https://truepundit.com/exclusive-robert-f-kennedy-jr-blows-whistle-fauci-fda-commish-ignored-warnings-about-dangerous-problems-with-covid-vaccines/