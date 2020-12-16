Hundreds of Chinese Nationals are training at a closed Canadian Air Force Base

Chinese pilots training at former Canadian military base in Alberta A troop of Chinese nationals are training to become pilots at a decommissioned Canadian military base near Red Deer, Alberta. After receiving several tips suggesting that China’s People’s Liberation Army (PLA) was actively training military personnel at the former CFB Penhold, Rebel News visited the location to investigate.

A troop of Chinese nationals are training to become pilots at a decommissioned Canadian military base near Red Deer, Alberta. After receiving several tips suggesting that China’s People’s Liberation Army (PLA) was actively training military personnel at the former CFB Penhold, Rebel News visited the location to investigate.

Rebel News confirmed that there is a vast number of Chinese nationals conducting flight training, and they have been doing so for years. One student said that he had been there for “around 500 days,” and that another group of students headed back to China had been there for “32 months.”

Training foreign nationals from an increasingly belligerent nation like China in the art of flying our aircraft is not as innocuous as it might seem. The knowledge gap between flying a plane full of civilians and flying a plane full of soldiers is not that wide.

Couple this revelation with the recent confidential documents released by Rebel News which show Justin Trudeau inviting the PLA to send its troops for cold weather training at CFB Petawawa in Ontario — it makes you wonder where this Canadian government’s loyalties lie.

The Trudeau government was infuriated when the Canadian Armed Forces cancelled the training, following China’s kidnapping of Canadian citizens Michael Spavor and Michael Kovrig.

CFB Penhold was known for its contribution to NORAD’s long range radar program, and as a secret location for a Regional Emergency Government Headquarters in a “Diefenbunker,” similar to its more well-known sister facility near Ottawa.

The Chinese students are being housed in the barracks formerly occupied by members of the Royal Canadian Air Force.

