The Corona Crisis: Over and Over, We Have Been Hoaxed – Global Research

By Dr. Meryl Nass

It is difficult for me to believe that two thirds of the US (according to a Harris poll) are favorably inclined to the pharmaceutical industry, up 30 percentage points since January 2020, just before the pandemic. Do you believe it?

Who do you trust: Common sense, or the media’s experts?

Surely most Americans have by now figured out that almost everything they are being told about Covid by the experts, the government and the media is untrue? Haven’t they noticed how the stories change with the wind? That most of them simply make no sense?

Masking

Wear no mask–one mask–two masks–oh, and add some pantyhose to get that tight fit someone over at CDC just decided was de rigeur. Do any of these 4 choices provide reliable protection? Do people really believe that Fauci and CDC are calibrating their advice to the newest scientific findings? CDC reviewed the mask research back in 2014, after it badly bungled its PPE recommendations for Ebola. I discussed CDC’s many flip-flops regarding droplets and aerosol spread in 2014.

CDC is pulling the correct ‘social distance’ out of thin air, since there is no effective distance if you are indoors along with some aerosolized virus. WHO says 3 feet. But if CDC used 3 feet, kids could all go back to school, then parents could go back to work, then the economy could restart. And someone doesn’t want that happening. CDC just released its long-awaited guidance on reopening schools. But CNBC says following it would keep 90% of schools at least partially closed. Who’s fooling who?

Viral mutations a.k.a. variants

New viral variants are coming, so be afraid. Oh, they are already here. Oh, they have been here since at least October. They are not more lethal, just more infectious. Be less afraid. But they do reduce vaccine and antibody effectiveness. Get ready for more vaccines. Rush out and get your vaccination now, there is a shortage.

In many businesses, nursing homes and hospitals, employees are being threatened with job loss to stimulate vaccine uptake. Why are people who already had Covid being given the shots, when they cannot do any good, and might even put the recipients at greater risk for immune-mediated, vaccine-induced harm? Why has CDC covered this up, and lied about it?

Why the rush to vaccinate the elderly when new vaccines will supposedly be needed for the new variants? And the elderly seem to be expiring at high rates post-vaccination. And we don’t even know the vaccine’s efficacy in the frail elderly, who were never tested in the clinical trials. Nor do we know the vaccine’s safety in this group. Many vaccines fail to stimulate immunity in the elderly, and some vaccines have even made the recipient more susceptible to the diseases they were supposed to prevent. Where is the proof the Covid vaccines aren’t doing the same thing, or doing it in older age groups?

And why in heaven’s name are the media, government and industry pushing out the same story about the frightening mutants, when there is very little evidence to support the scare? For example, the Financial Times titled a Feb 5 story, “Britain Risks Becoming Virus Melting Pot as Mutations Spread.” Yet the BMJ tells us that deaths, hospitalizations and cases have been falling dramatically in the UK over the past month, similar to the US.

From the 2/20/2021 LA Times, “Dr. Monica Gandhi, an infectious disease specialist, put it simply: “Try not to worry about the variants.”’

Chlorquine and its cousin hydroxychloroquine: sinking the magic bullet

Chloroquine and hydroxychloroquine are licensed generic drugs, which any US doctor is free to prescribe off label for any valid reason, with patient acquiescence. I routinely prescribe hydroxychloroquine for lupus, rheumatoid arthritis, Lyme disease and now Covid. I have found it to be very safe, and estimate I have used it in 200 patients. In 2005, the Virology Journal published an article that said chloroquine killed SARS-1 coronavirus in tissue culture. In fact, CDC scientists did the experiment and wrote the article. Here is their final paragraph:

Conclusion

Chloroquine, a relatively safe, effective and cheap drug used for treating many human diseases including malaria, amoebiosis and human immunodeficiency virus is effective in inhibiting the infection and spread of SARS CoV in cell culture. The fact that the drug has significant inhibitory antiviral effect when the susceptible cells were treated either prior to or after infection suggests a possible prophylactic and therapeutic use.

Then suddenly Chloroquine drugs were too dangerous to use, more likely to kill you than coronavirus. What happened? A lot more than Trumps’s praise.

Two very terrible things happened. Two deadly medical frauds. The fact that Trump recommended the chloroquines was only a sideshow, used to confuse those who were not paying close attention.

A number of clinical trials were set up to force hydroxychloroquine to fail in treating Covid. The more benign of these trials simply used the drug too late, after virus was no longer multiplying in the body. This happens about a week after the onset of symptoms. At that point you need steroids, blood thinners and other medications to combat the downstream, autoimmune effects of the virus. Trying to kill the virus (when there is no intact virus) doesn’t work at that point. The drug appears to be ineffective, but had it been given a week earlier, its efficacy would have been obvious to all.

The more malignant of these trials set out to poison patients with potentially lethal doses of hydroxychloroquine. Largest among these trials were Recovery (sponsored by the UK government, Oxford University, Gates Foundation and the Wellcome Trust, among others) and Solidarity (sponsored by the WHO, Gates Foundation, and others). I have delved deeply into the dosing here. In the hydroxychloroquine arm of the Recovery trial over 25% of the subjects died: 396 people. The Solidarity hydroxychloroquine trial had similar results–and shut down 3 days after I warned WHO officials that their failure to disclose to subjects they were being given a known, potentially lethal treatment dose left the WHO liable for damages.

Yet despite using poisonous doses, these trials continue to be cited as evidence of the dangerousness and lack of efficacy of hydroxychloroquine, even by otherwise highly capable scientists who simply failed to pay attention to the doses used.

The second terrible thing that tanked the use of chloroquine and hydroxychloroquine was a fabricated journal article in the Lancet published May 22, 2020. The article purported to have access to a phenomenal realtime database, with information from over 600 hospitals on 6 continents, including both medical and financial records in many different languages. Had any editor every heard of such a database previously? Of course not, because nothing like it exists. But a Harvard professor was the paper’s first author, the paper supposedly sailed through peer review, and a massive media blitz sounded forth on the day of publication. The blitz announced to almost everyone in the world listening to radio or television that day that hydroxychloroquine and its cousin chloroquine kill Covid patients. Here is an example.

Two weeks later the Lancet paper was exposed as a “monumental fraud” and retracted, and then Lancet editor Richard Horton admitted to the NY Times that the paper and its global database were a fabrication. But the damage was done. The damage had been planned and executed like clockwork. No one has admitted any responsiblity nor explained how the publication came to be written and published, nor who orchestrated and paid for the massive media blitz. Most people heard about the drug’s danger, but never heard about the paper’s fabrication…

