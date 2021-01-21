in Latest, Video

Amazon Vows To Help BIDEN With The Vaccine… But NOT Trump?

Amazon published a letter to the Biden administration signaling their support for the “100 million shots in 100 days initiative” in relation to the virus vaccine.  The letter, signed by Amazon Worldwide Consumer CEO Dave Clark, is rather puzzling considering the vaccine has been around for at least the past month or two… (CONTINUE READING / SOURCES: http://bit.ly/3bZAEPn)

Anthony Brian Logan

