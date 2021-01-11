in Latest, Video

Amazon shuts down Parler

100 Views 5 Votes 3 Comments

Amazon shuts down Parler

The Duran: Episode 851

“This Was A Coordinated Attack”: Parler CEO Speaks Out After Amazon Boots From AWS, Vows To Rebuild ‘From Scratch’

Zerohedge

ZeroHedge – On a long enough timeline, the survival rate for everyone drops to zero

Help us grow. Support The Duran on Patreon!

Report

The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of The Duran.

The DuranAmazonParler

What do you think?

5 points
Upvote Downvote
Avatar
Subscribe
Notify of
guest
3 Comments
Oldest
Newest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Luka-The-K9
Luka-The-K9
January 11, 2021

Meanwhile in the UK:

UK Column News – 11th January 2021

0
Reply
buddha9
buddha9
January 11, 2021

really good show — good analysis thanks

0
Reply
buddha9
buddha9
January 11, 2021

fellas why not do a sweat shirt with the Huey Long quote on it

‘sure fascism will come to america and they’ll call it anti fascism’

1
Reply

Russia and Myanmar: “Friends in need are friends indeed”

No Viable Criminal Case Against Trump for 6/1