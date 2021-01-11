Amazon shuts down Parler
The Duran: Episode 851
“This Was A Coordinated Attack”: Parler CEO Speaks Out After Amazon Boots From AWS, Vows To Rebuild ‘From Scratch’
Zerohedge
Meanwhile in the UK:
UK Column News – 11th January 2021
really good show — good analysis thanks
fellas why not do a sweat shirt with the Huey Long quote on it
‘sure fascism will come to america and they’ll call it anti fascism’