Parler ban exposes Big Tech cartel. Rep. Nunes calls for racketeering investigation

Parler ban exposes Big Tech cartel. Rep. Nunes calls for racketeering investigation  

The Duran: Episode 854

Via ZeroHedge Update (2210 ET): Parler CEO John Matze has issued a statement (emphasis ours): Sunday (tomorrow) at midnight Amazon will be shutting off all of our servers in an attempt to completely remove free speech off the internet. There is the possibility Parler will be unavailable on the internet for up to a week…

Stranger than Fiction
Stranger than Fiction
January 13, 2021

They work to ban Parler in the US but the same ‘they’ champion, support, train and fund one of its creators, a neo-nazi in Ukraine.

That’s about par for the course for the nuthouse called USA.

Dusan
Dusan
January 13, 2021

This is absolutely unprecedented but no less expected from MSM liberal mob. My gut feeling is that we’re in the eve of another civil war or in the begging of disintegration of the United States. Unless something major takes place to divert globalism led by Dems, Gates, Soros, Pelosi, Clintons….there will be NO liberties ever again.

