Parler vs Amazon: The legal system failed America
News Topic 28:
Parler loses bid to require Amazon to restore service
Parler loses bid to require Amazon to restore service
(Reuters) – A U.S. judge on Thursday rejected Parler’s demand that Amazon.com Inc restore web hosting services for the social media platform, which Amazon had cut off following the Jan. 6 storming of the U.S. Capitol. U.S. District Judge Barbara Rothstein in Seattle said Parler was unlikely to prove Amazon breached its contract or violated antitrust law by suspending service on Jan.
The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of The Duran.
Again, I have to ask … has everyone forgotten the terms of section 230? It provides social media platforms immunity from prosecution for comments made by users provided they don’t act as publishers. However, Amazon and Twitter are punishing Parler for not acting as a publisher by curating its users more efficiently. But these are platforms, not publishers and they gain their immunity from litigation on that basis. In effect, Twitter and Amazon have punished Parler for not breaking the conditions of 230 as they, themselves are doing every day. How can the judge allow them to get away with… Read more »