Al-Shifa Hospital Siege; Muslim States Press UN Ceasefire Res; ICC Referral Israel; Calls Zelensky Ouster Grow, Avdeyevka Ring Tightens

The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of this site. This site does not give financial, investment or medical advice.
We are seeing now that certain Muslim governments have sold out to the west, and that is creating discontent within those countries. The governments that voted against oil embargos and cutting off trade with Israel will reap a result of increased opposition within their own countries. IMO the middle east is getting ready to erupt, and we will see unrest and changes on a large scale.