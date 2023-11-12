How the U.S. Gov’t. Treats Its Targeted, v. its Vassal, Nations

The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of this site. This site does not give financial, investment or medical advice.

Eric Zuesse (blogs at https://theduran.com/author/eric-zuesse/)

Any empire is necessarily a dictatorship, because if it isn’t dictating to its colonies (its vassal or slave countries), then it can’t be an empire. Dictatorship is built into the the foundation of any empire — its foundationstone. Also, the supremacist outlook is intrinsic to it: master versus servant. However, that “servant” can’t free itself merely by wanting to; normally, there is at least some amount of coercion that tethers this “servant” to its master. And to call a resident in an empire a “citizen” there, can’t really be entirely accurate, either, because that person is a “subject” of the dictatorship — not a member of its aristocracy, who are the actual sovereigns there.

All member-nations of the European Union and of NATO, as well as South Korea and Japan, are members (vassals) of the U.S. empire. The British Empire became renamed the “Commonwealth of Nations” and freed some of its colonies, such as India the biggest, but hides that this “Commonwealth” is partially the old Empire. For example, among the more than three dozen foreign military bases of the UK is the “International Peace Support Training Centre”, which hides that is a UK Army base — hides it even in its website’s “About” page. (Instead, it links to its 12 “Country Partners” — one of which just happens to be “UK.” America’s empire is even more secretive than that — never publicly acknowledged. — and it didn’t even exist until on 25 July 1945 its new President, Harry Truman, decided to start it so as ultimately to conquer the Soviet Union. And that now continues even after the Soviet Union broke up and ended its communism.

On 8 March 2022, the Joe Biden Administration headlined “U.S. Intel Officials Detail Threats From China, Russia”, and reported:

Avril Haines, the director of National Intelligence, discussed the intelligence community’s assessment of China and Russia — America’s strategic competitors — during testimony before Congress this morning.

Haines told the House Intelligence Committee that China “remains an unparalleled priority for the intelligence community.”

She said China is coming ever closer to being a peer competitor to the United States economically, militarily and technologically.

“China is especially effective at bringing together a coordinated whole of government approach to demonstrate its strength, and to compel neighbors to acquiesce to its preferences, including its territorial and maritime claims and assertions of sovereignty over Taiwan,” she told the House panel. “President Xi Jinping and China’s other leaders are determined to force unification with Taiwan on Beijing’s turns.”

While China would prefer to avoid an armed conflict, Chinese leaders have stepped up diplomatic, economic and military pressure on the island. “At the same time, Beijing is preparing to use military force if it decides this is necessary,” she said.

She noted that China is also engaged in its largest ever nuclear force expansion and arsenal diversification effort in its history. The Chinese want to match or exceed U.S. capabilities in space. The nation also presents “the broadest, most active and persistent cyber espionage threat to U.S. government and private sector networks,” she said.

Russia also remains a focus of the intelligence community, deservedly so in light of Vladimir Putin’s “recent and tragic invasion of Ukraine, which has produced a shock to the geopolitical order with implications for the future that we are only beginning to understand, but are sure to be consequential,” she said. …

Then, on 1 December 2022, it headlined “Secretary of Defense Establishes Office of Strategic Capital”, which twice used the phrase “strategic competitors” but without naming them.

However, with regard to the Biden Administration’s “China is especially effective at bringing together a coordinated whole of government approach to demonstrate its strength, and to compel neighbors to acquiesce to its preferences, including its territorial and maritime claims and assertions of sovereignty over Taiwan. … President Xi Jinping and China’s other leaders are determined to force unification with Taiwan on Beijing’s turns.”: the United States Government, on 27 February 1972, signed in Beijing a commitment that, “The United States acknowledges that all Chinese on either side of the Taiwan Strait maintain there is but one China and that Taiwan is a part of China. The United States Government does not challenge that position.” So, the U.S. Government can’t blame China if “President Xi Jinping and China’s other leaders are determined to force unification with Taiwan on Beijing’s turns.” Even that Biden Administration statement acknowledged that “China would prefer to avoid an armed conflict,” but its unspoken addition to that was the U.S. Government’s determination to force China to do so, and this is the reason why the U.S. Government now is arming Taiwan and encouraging Taiwan to declare independence from China so the the U.S. Government then will invade China in order to grab Taiwan as a new ‘protectorate’.

That’s how the U.S. Government deals with what it calls “strategic competitors.” They’re targets to become “regime-changed.”

Here is how the U.S. Government deals with what it calls an ‘ally’ — Germany and more broadly the EU:

On 28 September 2022, I headlined “How America Is Crushing Europe” and reported:

America creates, imposes, and enforces the sanctions against Russia, which are forcing up energy-prices in Europe, and are thereby driving Europe’s corporations to move to America, where taxes, safety-and-environmental regulations, and the rights of labor, are far lower, and so profits will be far higher for the investors.

Furthermore, America can supply its own energy.

Therefore, supply-chains are less dicey in the U.S. than in Europe. There is less and less reason now for a firm to be doing anything in Europe except selling to Europeans, who are becoming increasingly desperate to get whatever they can afford to buy, now that Russia, which had been providing the lowest-cost energy and other commodities, is being strangled out of European markets, by the sanctions. Money can move even when its owner can’t.

The European public will now be left farther and farther behind as Europe’s wealth flees — mainly to America (whose Government had created this capital-flight of Europe’s wealth). …

On 30 October 2023, CNN headlined “Europe’s biggest economy shrank in the third quarter, spelling trouble for the region” and reported:

Output in Germany fell slightly in the third quarter, official data showed Monday, increasing the risk of a recession in Europe’s biggest economy. … The data bodes ill for the entire area that uses the euro because Germany is the largest of its 20 economies. … [German] GDP shrank in the final three months of 2022 before stagnating in the first quarter of this year, according to revised data from Destatis. (An initial estimate by the statistics office had shown two consecutive quarters of declining output.)

Economists say the picture is unlikely to improve soon, as the country’s vast manufacturing sector grapples with weak Chinese demand, high energy costs and painful interest rate hikes. Companies in the sector are shedding jobs at the fastest rate in three years, as new orders decline and confidence remains “deeply negative,” according to survey data for October published last week.

Those “higher energy costs” that result from the German vassal nation’s carrying out the U.S. regime’s demand to adhere to America’s demand to halt importing Europe’s cheapest energy, which had for decades been from Russia, are now starting to take their toll upon America’s ‘allies’. Meanwhile, some of those formerly German jobs are coming to America.

An imperial country is like a vampire.

—————

Investigative historian Eric Zuesse’s new book, AMERICA’S EMPIRE OF EVIL: Hitler’s Posthumous Victory, and Why the Social Sciences Need to Change, is about how America took over the world after World War II in order to enslave it to U.S.-and-allied billionaires. Their cartels extract the world’s wealth by control of not only their ‘news’ media but the social ‘sciences’ — duping the public.

Read Later Add to Favourites Add to Collection Report