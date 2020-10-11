Agitated Biden tells reporter, 'Americans don't deserve to know' if he will pack Supreme Court

****News Topic 83*****
Now Biden Says Filling Ginsburg Seat ‘Not Constitutional’ – And Americans Don’t ‘Deserve To Know’ If He’ll Pack Court
“Bonehead Idea” – Biden Once Said ‘Packing The Supreme Court’ Would Be A “Terrible, Terrible Mistake”
In a rather stunning admission of malarkey, Joe Biden told a group of so-called ‘reporters’ this week, “You’ll know my opinion on court-packing when the election is over.” But, we already know Joe’s “opinion” on packing the courts – he thinks it’s a “bonehead idea.”
The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of The Duran.