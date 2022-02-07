in Latest, Video

ABC News & Jake Sullivan, Russia ready to invade “at any time”

19 Views 3 Votes 1 Comment

The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of this site. This site does not give financial, investment or medical advice.

ABC News & Jake Sullivan, Russia ready to invade “at any time”
***News Topic 726***

Report

The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of this site. This site does not give financial, investment or medical advice.

Alex Christoforou

What do you think?

3 Points
Upvote Downvote
Subscribe
Notify of
guest
1 Comment
Oldest
Newest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Brokenspine66
Brokenspine66
February 7, 2022
Rate this article :
     

WMD’s WMD’s WMD’s again again again…LIAR LIAR Pants on Fire! 24/7 BS’ing Gaslighting and Pathological Lying is all the US Regime their Apparatschiks and NeoCons do all the time. I’m pretty sick and tired of this vile nonsense.

1
Reply

How America’s soldiers are required to believe their government’s lies