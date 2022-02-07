The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of this site. This site does not give financial, investment or medical advice.
Trudeau rejects dialogue. Ottawa Mayor declares ‘State Of Emergency’
The Duran: Episode 1218
“This Is A Nationwide Insurrection” – Ottawa Mayor Declares ‘State Of Emergency’ Amid Trucker Convoy ‘Occupation’
“This Is A Nationwide Insurrection” – Ottawa Mayor Declares ‘State Of Emergency’ Amid Trucker Convoy ‘Occupation’
Protesters continued to gather and demonstrate against COVID-19 vaccine mandates and restrictions in Canada’s capital on Feb. 6, marking the one week anniversary of the so-called “occupation.” ” We are on day eight of this occupation. Our city is under siege. What we’re seeing is bigger than just a City of Ottawa problem.
EU Wants To Keep Passports In Place For Another ENTIRE YEAR
EU Wants To Keep Vaccine Passports In Place For Another ENTIRE YEAR
A Johns Hopkins professor slammed his own university and the establishment media for failing to report on a major study that concluded lockdowns have been almost completely ineffective at curbing COVID mortality rates. As we reported yesterday, the study was authored by multiple eminent researchers at the University and concluded that lockdowns “are ill-founded and should be rejected as a pandemic policy instrument.”
The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of this site. This site does not give financial, investment or medical advice.