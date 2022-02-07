The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of this site. This site does not give financial, investment or medical advice.
Macron Flies to Moscow to Meet Putin, Talks of Russia’s ‘Legitimate Security Interests’, Need for ‘New European Security Architecture’
News Topic 410
EXCLUSIF. Crise en Ukraine : ce que Macron va dire à Poutine
EXCLUSIF. Crise en Ukraine : ce que Macron va dire à Poutine
Ce sera donc le Kremlin et ses ors, le temple qui abrite le maitre russe depuis 22 ans. Et non pas la datcha où Vladimir Poutine vient de passer l’essentiel de son temps ces dernières semaines pour des raisons sanitaires.
Russia ‘doesn’t want Ukraine’, Macron says ahead of high-risk talks with Putin in Moscow
Ukraine-Russia tensions: France’s Macron flies to Moscow to meet Putin in high-risk diplomatic mission
French President Emmanuel Macron is set to meet Vladimir Putin in Moscow this afternoon in an attempt to calm tensions on the Ukrainian border. “The priority for me on the Ukrainian question is dialogue with Russia and de-escalation,” Mr Macron told reporters in France. “I’m very worried by the situation on the ground.”
Macron flies to Moscow for talks with Putin to ease tension over Ukraine
French president Emmanuel Macron will seek to persuade his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin to “de-escalate” the Ukraine crisis at a meeting in Moscow on Monday, in the latest diplomatic attempt to prevent the massing of Russian troops on Ukraine’s borders from turning into an all-out war in eastern Europe.
The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of this site. This site does not give financial, investment or medical advice.