A SHOCKING CORRECTION: Dr. Fauci Went from a Possible 1.7 Million US Deaths Due to Coronavirus to a Possible 200,000 US Deaths in 14 Days!

Just so you know — these “experts” are making it up as they go along.
And these experts are going to destroy the US economy based on total guesses and hysterical predictions.
On March 15, 2020 Dr Anthony Fauci told Jon Karl on ABC that the US could expect up to 21 million coronavirus hospitalizations and up to 1.7 million coronavirus deaths.
On Sunday March 29, 2020, Dr. Anthony Fauci suddenly downgraded his worst case scenario to 100,000 to 200,000 US coronavirus deaths.
Then to top it all off — Fauci’s colleague Dr. Deborah Birx played backup and told America the estimated number of US deaths went from 1.6 to 2.2 million to 100,000 to 200,000 based on the social distancing put into place.
Dr. Birx was serving a bowl of crap.Dr. Birx had ABSOLUTELY NOTHING to back this up.No scientific data. NOTHING!
She is already changing the narrative.Maybe the elites are worried.Their hysterical predictions will cost millions of Americans their jobs, homes and incomes.
https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/03/a-shocking-correction-dr-fauci-went-from-a-possible-1-7-million-us-deaths-due-to-coronavirus-to-a-possible-200000-us-deaths-in-14-days/…
