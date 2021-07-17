A Lunatic Attack On The Hijab

One of the enduring myths of the Twentieth Century and now on into the Twenty-First, is that the Second World War was fought to keep us free from tyranny, with particular reference to racial and religious persecution. The Nazis persecuted not only Jews but Jehovah’s Witnesses. Up until Hitler betrayed Stalin in 1941, the comrades recognised this lie for what it was; the struggle against the powers of darkness was really a clash between rival “Imperialist” movements.

Let us concede for the moment that the Allies liberated Europe and the world in 1945; they have now been slowly and at times not so slowly replacing it with a tyranny of their own. All Western European nations have been flooded with millions of immigrants, overwhelmingly against the wishes of their citizens. Cameras spy on us round the clock in cities and even quite small villages. Our telephone conversations, e-mails and even our social media posts are monitored. With Covid, we have faced massive restrictions on movements, and now, even the way we dress is under attack.

Different societies have different dress codes. In some parts of rural Africa, women walk around topless, totally unselfconscious. Obviously that wouldn’t be suitable for most cities, even in this weather. Then of course many people have to wear uniforms for their work: police officers, pilots, even supermarket staff. But what is so terrible about the hijab? Well, according to France, it’s a religious symbol, so should be banned. France has long waged war on all religious symbols, in the name of tolerance, of course, but never quite so hysterically as against the hijab, which may be as little as a ribbon in a woman’s hair.

The latest pronouncement from the European Court concerns not France but Germany, where in two separate cases, married women: one a care worker, the other a cashier, were told to remove their hijabs or find other jobs. And the court upheld this nonsense. And who did GBNews ask to comment on this case? Two people: a moderate imam and certifiable lunatic Yasmine Mohammed.

Mohammed is based in Canada, an apostate, and like her chum the Apostate Prophet, makes no bones about Islam being the root of all evil. Here she told viewers the hijab isn’t a benign piece of clothing but a “misogynist tool of rape culture”. She was referring specifically to Iran, a country where rape is capital. Ditto Saudi Arabia. The great irony here is that at the present time, people everywhere are being compelled to wear masks, certainly in public buildings. At some, visitors are also required to give contact telephone numbers. And Islam is the bad guy?

