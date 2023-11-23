The Utter Failure of Philosophers

The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of this site. This site does not give financial, investment or medical advice.

Eric Zuesse (blogs at https://theduran.com/author/eric-zuesse/)

When science becomes born in a field of investigation, such as happened with Galileo in the field of physics, and such as happened with Darwin, Alfred Russel Wallace, and Gregor Mendel, in the field of biology, then both religion (belief based on faith instead of empirical evidence) and philosophy (belief based upon the then-existing faith-based speculations) become replaced by science (belief based only on empirical evidence) in that field of investigations.

The existing remaining fields that are still addressed by philosophers therefore shrink down considerably over the centuries, as science takes over more and more fields; so that what remains of the philosophical profession, at any given time, are only the fields where science hasn’t yet started. Consequently, the differing schools of philosophy are always defending themselves not only against each other, but especially against science, because, collectively, they suspect (if they aren’t intelligent enough to know) that science is what actually threatens their very profession’s continued existence.

An excellent example of this fact is provided by a recent article in the Financial Times, headlining on November 6th, “Philosopher Susan Neiman: ‘I hate the words pro-Israel and pro-Palestinian. I’m pro-peace’”.

On October 6th, I argued against that statement of hers (even before she said it):

Demonstrating against a war, or for peace, is naive, because the problem is never really war, and the solution is never peace: the problem is instead imperialism, and the solution is to end that — and NOT to end war. Because: if one’s nation is being aggressed-against, then for one’s nation to quit the war (on its side) will be surrender to that aggressor, which is wrong to do. And this means that anti-war, or pro-peace, demonstrations are always against the wrong thing (the war, instead of the imperialism). The publicly presented arguments always focus wrongly — on war and peace, instead of on the aggressor and the defender in the given case.

Consequently: in order to be able to be anti-imperialist, one needs to know precisely when and how the war started, because by definition the start of a war is “aggression,” and the defense to that start is called “defense” — it is the defender’s resistance against that imperialist’s aggression (aggression being the evil — and defense being necessary in order for there to be even a possibility of freedom, decency, justice, and anything else that is called “good”).

This requires a timeline of key events leading up to the present condition in the war, in order to identify what the initiator of the conflict actually was, and where and how and by whom it was initiated, so that the ultimate culprit (the malefactor) can be correctly identified and prosecuted.

The Financial Times interview of that philosopher does not even so much as touch upon any of that.

The only way that a philosopher can argue is on the basis of opinions, NOT on the basis of EVIDENCE. No relevant evidence is provided for anything in philosophy.

The philosopher gets into disagreements about whether the Jewish Scripture — the first five books of Christians’ Bible, the Pentateuch or Torah — favors peace or instead favors war. The actual fact is that it favors peace where that is in the interests of “God’s people” (here, supposedly Jews) and favors conquest where that is in the interests of “God’s people.” This is typical of any religion. That claim is even the basic claim for any religious faith so as to be able to win converts to itself. For example: in the New Testament, the First Letter from Peter opens, “To God’s chosen people,” which establishes Christians’ superiority over others — the non-believers. According to the Washington Post, regarding Christianity’s (these then being exclusively the Roman Catholic Church’s) Crusades, “It is estimated that 1.7 million people died in total. And this is all at a time in which the world population was approximately 300 million,” so that around 1 person in every 167 were slaughtered for Christian (Catholic) reasons (as being NOT “God’s chosen people”) during that time. In Judaism’s Scripture, the Torah, there is, for example, in its book Deuteronomy, 7:1-2, 7:16 and 20:15 -18, all of which have ‘God’ say that when the Israelites enter the promised land they are to wipe out the Canaanites, Hittites, Girgishites, Amorites, Perizzites, Hivites, and Jebusites, living there. So: Netanyahu authentically follows Jewish Scripture by aiming to exterminate the Gazans. However, that Jewish philosopher who was interviewed by the Financial Times, simply ignored this highly relevant fact.

She tried to defend her position by instead referring to the opinions of a hero of hers, Albert Einstein — who was a great scientist in physics but not necessarily in fields that remain outside it, in religion and philosophy — who in 1948 repudiated and condemned the racist-fascists who created Israel but ignored that those racist-fascists were actually carrying out their faith’s Scripture — and yet Einstein still considered himself to be a “Jew” (all the more so, if not only, because, Hitler and many other Christians wanted all of what they defined to be “Jews” to become killed). In that matter, then, Einstein’s opinions failed to break out from mere philosophy — belief that is based 100% upon logical reasoning from ONLY relevant evidence — so as to possess authority according to science. On this matter, he was merely another philosopher.

That’s what all philosophers base their professional opinions on: the opinions by OTHER philosophers. (I say this despite my having high scientific respect for most of Einstein’s opinions even outside his professional field, which was physics. The problem is professional philosophers — not individuals who, as much as they possibly can, avoid philosophizing; that is, avoid opinions that are based only on opinions, instead of entirely upon facts.)

As an example of what I consider to be a scientific analysis of the problems which that philosopher was trying to argue (from what she considered to be a progressive but was instead merely a liberal direction — her argument being anti-war, instead of anti-imperialism), I presented on November 22nd my “The Ethical Lesson From World War Two”, providing evidence that “it is clear, by now, that all of the nations that still are supporting Israel are, like Israel itself so clearly now is (but actually has been since 1948), themselves likewise nazi nations.” I believe that her failure is philosophy’s failure: it is epistemological (meta-methodological), instead of merely topical. It is the failure of her profession, and it is meta-epistemological in nature.

