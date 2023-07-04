The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of this site. This site does not give financial, investment or medical advice.

We hope that the reader and viewer will find this video clip interesting. It is the resignation speech given by President Boris Yeltsin on December 31, 1999, just before the New Year celebrations in Russia. It was at this time that the first elected president of the Russian Federation ceded his authority to a young Prime Minister named Vladimir Vladimirovich Putin.

Much of what I hear in Russia suggests a very derisive opinion of Mr. Yeltsin during his time in office. This is not without reason, as, in his efforts to lead Russia into a new post-Soviet existence he made some very painful decisions, and doubtless many will say (as have already and often said) that he made very stupid decisions and very painful decisions that Russians and people in the former Soviet republics suffered for.

It is not for me to make a judgement about that; I was not here, I have no experience in the matter. But what caught my attention while doing research for a book I am editing was this speech, given at the time of his resignation from office.

Cynics will be cynics, but I am not one of those.

I see and hear in this speech, a truly refreshing level of humility, love for the Russian people, personal disappointment at not being able to do all that was needed, and honesty.

Like I said: cynics will be cynics. Maybe they would be more correct than I am.

However, Ronald Reagan has this on his memorial site as his inscription:

As the United States of America celebrates the 247th anniversary of its Declaration of Independence from Great Britain’s tyranny, its own leaders have become tyrants trying to exert their will on the rest of the world. These people have no humility; they will admit no failure; they will brook no opposition.

In that harsh context, a man who failed, and who speaks with enough humility to say so and yet who communicates his love for his country and his hope for his people…

I find that particularly refreshing.

Read Later Add to Favourites Add to Collection Report