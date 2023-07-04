The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of this site. This site does not give financial, investment or medical advice.
NATO disappointed. Elensky, no secrets from CIA. Ursula, double it. White House white powder. U/1
The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of this site. This site does not give financial, investment or medical advice.
Who was snorting in WH ?
Na-ah.Zelensky as the exiled Prince of Ukraine? It’s already been done by Hollywood! In Dirty Rotten Scoundrels. Can’t you just see Zelensky conning rich old ladies out of their jewels and inheritances by telling them that it’s ‘to get Crimea back for Ukraine.’? And Danilov can play the slobbering retarded idiot part of Prince Ruprecht. They do the Monterey and Montecito hustles and then move on to Florida where it’s Rich Little Old Lady Land. (It’s all too close for comfort, eh?) Meanwhile Madame Zelenska is grifting her way through Europe, modelling and begging for money and signing jars of… Read more »
They will never be in tatters, Russia.
But the Ukraine is the one in tatters now.