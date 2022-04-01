Mind Sports Olympiad Grand Prix 2022 — Registration Is Now Open

The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of this site. This site does not give financial, investment or medical advice.

The Mind Sports Olympiad was held in late August last year as every August since 1997, although as with much of the rest of the world it was forced to move on-line due to you know what. This month there will be a supplementary event. The MSO Grand Prix runs from April 15 to May 29, and registration (totally free) is now open.

Etan and his team have also announced that the annual event will be held at its regular venue since 2014, JW3 in North London. This will be from August 21 to August 29. Details including entry fees and suggestions for local accommodation will be released at a later date. The MSO website has a dedicated news page; there is also a Facebook page and a Twitter feed, for those of you still using Twitter!

MSO will also be running several tournaments at the UK Games Expo which will be held at NEC Birmingham over the long weekend June 3 to June 5. Details can be found on the dedicated website.

