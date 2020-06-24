Woke Authors Quit JK Rowling’s Agency After It Refuses To Cave To Trans Mob

At least four authors have severed ties with the literary agency representing them and JK Rowling, after it refused to distance itself from remarks made by the Harry Potter author on transgender issues.
The authors, all identifying under the LGBTQIA umbrella, issued a joint statement resigning from The Blair Partnership that said “This decision is not made lightly, and we are saddened and disappointed it has come to this.”
“After J. K. Rowling’s — who is also signed to the agency — public comments on transgender issues, we reached out to the agency with an invitation to reaffirm their stance to transgender rights and equality.” the statement further explains.
“We felt that they were unable to commit to any action that we thought was appropriate and meaningful.” the authors said.
In other words, the agency wouldn’t publicly condemn Rowling’s opinions on biological sex.
“Freedom of speech can only be upheld if the structural inequalities that hinder equal opportunities for underrepresented groups are challenged and changed.” the authors further wrote.
In a statement of response, The Blair Partnership wrote “We support the rights of all of our clients to express their thoughts and beliefs, and we believe in freedom of speech. Publishing and the creative arts are dependent on these things. It is our duty, as an agency to support all of our clients in this fundamental freedom and we do not comment on their individual views.”
“To reiterate, we believe in freedom of speech for all; these clients have decided to leave because we did not meet their demands to be re-educated to their point of view,” the agency shot back.
It’s somewhat unsurprising that the agency backed Rowling, given that the Harry Potter books are a tad more popular than the Trans Teen Survival Guide and other virtually unknown titles published by the four woke authors.
The development comes a week after staff at Publishing house Hachette threatened to quit unless the company cancels its association with JK Rowling and scraps plans to publish her new book because they argue the author is ‘transphobic’.
The Daily Mail reported that “Staff in the children’s department at Hachette announced they were no longer prepared to work on the book” over Rowling’s recent assertions that biological sex is real and that there are only two genders.
Hachette is backing Rowling, having issued a statement saying “We are proud to publish JK Rowling’s children’s fairy tale The Ickabog. Freedom of speech is the cornerstone of publishing.”
https://summit.news/2020/06/23/woke-authors-quit-jk-rowlings-agency-after-it-refuses-to-cave-to-trans-mob/
The woke authors publish junk, while Rowling publishes world literature. The sales figures speak for themselves.
In the future this controversy will be looked on as bizarre. Those going against Rowling and Nature are simply too bizarre to be taken seriously outside the cult of the bizarre.
Well you can’t go against the physical evidence and the chromosomes. Can a trans man father a child? Can a trans woman menstruate? Of course not.
I dunno. My wife thinks I have a time of the month because I bitch so much and I do swell up and look pregnant after a few beers and a kebab…….😉
Plus when they die, their DNA will be the same as the day they were born.
I stand with JK, this identity bs is out of order, what makes you more special than other people, nothing, so sit down and be quiet you bigots and overphobes.
I agree. Biological sex is real, you are either XX, or XY, so only 2 genders exist. No surgery can change that. Trans gender is a mental illness.
I have known a person that is a very successful Trans person – She went through all the Benjamin standard rules – Had her surgery a long time ago and Pretty much sides with Rawlings. A friend of hers who worked for one of the top surgeons way bask when used to tell her the surgeon did one operation a day and at least one a week would try to commit suicide right after surgery. My friend told me a funny story about a guy who faked all his paperwork, spent a fortune on extra surgeries and he went in… Read more »
So you’ve come out of your closet, then?
That’s the thing with those woke people, there can’t be a difference of opinion. If you don’t conform to their views / beliefs then you’re labeled a bad person.
These wokies are true fascists (used as a noun as in a ‘dictatorial’ person). Kudos to The Blair Partnership & Hachette Publishing!!!
What made me laugh, the age ncy was set up for J K Rowling, who then signed up these unknown writers. One of them was saying JK Rowling was listening to the wrong people and they were so upset. Yet. How many books have those writers sold, either individually or combined, compared to J K Rowling?
Every literary agency has one, two, three top stars, bestseller authors. The rest are more or less unknown scribblers. They are “Füllsel”, filling the list so it will look longer. Some might sell a bit once in a while, a few shekels earned by the agency are better than nothing. The agency with Rowling is very lucky. They will do everything to keep her in, so she will not leave.
This has gone to the level of Absurdity, they (lgbtqfck) are not happy with legal recognition and protection, they now want to force us to like them? By doing this they are digging their proverbial graves